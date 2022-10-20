DALTON, Peggy M.



86, of South Charleston, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, in the OSO Wexner Medical Center. She was born February 11, 1936. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Dalton; and daughter, Dianna Dalton. She is survived by her daughter, Kathi Eyman; grandchildren, Bradley (Crystal) Eyman, Tyler (Traci) Eyman, Lynne (Mike) Booth, Torri Irwin and Kyle Irwin; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Hayden, Ryleigh, Casen, Colt, Camden and Blaine. Per her request, there will be no services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

