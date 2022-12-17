DAKIN, Timothy J.



Timothy J. Dakin, age 81, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Timothy was born in Sharon, CT, on June 18, 1941, to the late M. Edward and Agatha (Clapp) Dakin. Timothy was a Lt .Colonel in the US Air Force serving as an attorney in the Judge Advocate's office. After retirement from the Air Force, Tim worked as a professor for the Air Force Institute of Technology and later as an adjunct professor for Central Michigan University and other colleges. He was a member of the St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church. Timothy was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Dakin. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene (Chrznowski) Dakin; his son, T. Robin Dakin and his wife, Amy; their five children, Jessica (Aaron) Buschman, Ryan O'Connor, Lauren (Jacob) Shaffer, Olivia, and Elise; his daughter, Andrea Ferraro and her husband, Tony; their seven children, Joey (Jacklin Mercer), Monica (Adam) Brandt, Natalie (Max) Yoder, Sylvia, John Timothy, Eddie, and Mary Grace; five great grandchildren, Nora, Ezra, Rylie, Jack, and one on the way; and his brother, Jeremy R. Dakin of Falls Village, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday, December 19, 2022, at the St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Lebanon, OH. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Francis DeSales School or at



www.kindneyfund.org