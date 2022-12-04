DAKIN, Rita A.



Age 84, of Dayton Ohio, passed away peacefully from COVID on December 1, 2022, at home. She was born March 29, 1938, to Charles and Angela Yahle of Dayton.



Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) D. Dakin and infant twin sons. She was also preceded in death by brothers in law Norm Kleinhans and Rick Henry and sister-in-law Jean Yahle.



Rita is survived by her two loving children, Teri (Ben) Dillahunt and Dan (Kim) Dakin as well as her four grandchildren David (Ally) Dillahunt, Evan Dillahunt, Elizabeth Dakin and Kelly Dakin and one great-granddaughter, Maxi Dakin. Brothers Charlie and Tom (Sue) Yahle and sisters Toni Kleinhans, Judy (Mike) Byrd and Sue Henry.



The family will greet family and friends from 10:00 – 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:00am. Rita will be interred at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

