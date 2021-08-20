DAILEY, Michael L.



Michael L. Dailey, age 74, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. He was born in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Morris and Florence (Creech) Dailey.



Mike was a graduate of Campbell County High School, where he had been an All-State Center on the football team and a member of the Band. He graduated from University of Kentucky and proudly served in the U . S. Air Force, stationed in Korea. Mike was an accountant at Sara Lee for 15 years, before retiring from Greene Memorial



Hospital.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law: Thomas M. Dailey.



He is survived by his wife, Laura, whom he married August 17, 1969; his sister: Janet (James) Coyle; brothers-in-law: Charles E. Pogue, Jr. (Julieanne) and Timothy H. Pogue (Deborah); nieces and nephews: Sunshine (Brad); Bradley (Kathryn), Allison and Hannah; great-nephews: Lander and Owen; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



A gathering for friends and family will be held 1-3 PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N.



Detroit St., Xenia. Additional visitation and burial will be held at a later date at Dobbling Funeral Home, Newport, KY.



THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT THOSE ATTENDING WEAR MASKS.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com