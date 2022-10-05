DAILEY, David Lee



A loving, gentle man, age 59, of Dayton, passed away September 26, 2022, after a long, courageous fight with poorly differentiated neuroendocrine cancer—a ravaging, atrocious disease. Born December 24, 1962, in Gallipolis, OH, to Leroy and Mildred (Myer) Dailey. Preceded in death by grandparents, Wylie and Avis (Burchett) Dailey, Frank and Pearl (Honaker) Myer, and his father Leroy Dailey. Survived by his husband Jim McCarthy, mother Mildred P. Dailey, sister Carol L. Smith-Dailey (Joy), brother Dwight Dailey (Liubov), uncle Larry Dailey (Shirley), aunts Judith Dailey Lett and Norma Jean Myer and numerous cousins. Also survived by father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Monetta McCarthy, sisters-in-law Monetta M. Roessler (Tony), Kelly C. Allgeier (Michael), Angel A. McCarthy (Justin), brothers-in-law Tim McCarthy, Hiroaki Onda (Tomoyo). David is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Jacob, Hajime, Emi, Mami, Rayne, Rachael, Ty, Rebecca, Johanna, Julia, Megan, Kaleigh, Eric, Catie, Makenna, Gavin, Tristen, Bridget, Hunter, Alivia, great-nieces Ari, Dani, Aubrey, Dorothea, and great-nephew Landry.



David attended Gallia Academy High School, and Franklin University. He worked for Red Roof Inn and Fifth Third Bank before pursuing an entrepreneurial career in retail and e-commerce. David was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and smart Euchre player.



David and Jim met on 09/20/1997, and for the next 25 years enjoyed a life of unconditional love. They exchanged rings in Kauai, Hawaii on 09/20/1999, and married on 09/20/2011 in Washington, DC. While it wasn't all fun and games, through life's challenges they were a united front, coupled by mutual love, respect, and trust. They had unapologetic, loving acceptance of their relationship from both of their families.



Visitation Friday, October 7th, 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm—Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH.



A service honoring David's life will be held October 8th, 11:00 am at St. Henry Memorial Chapel in Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH, Rev. Jason Alspaugh officiating. After the service, family will have a private, graveside burial.



Guests are welcome to luncheon in the community room of First Baptist Church of Dayton, 111 West Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will join the luncheon after burial.

