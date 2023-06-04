X

Dafler, Frederick

Dafler, Frederick

Frederick Dafler entered into eternal life with Jesus on May 10. Fred was one of 12 children, with eight brothers and three sisters. Fred and Joanne (deceased) of Darke County were married for 65 years and seven months. They were the loving parents of Claudia Plumley (husband Thad). A celebration of life service and visiting hours will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Columbus on June 17 at 11 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively. www.ohiocremation.org

