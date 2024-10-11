Dafler, Catherine

Dafler (Simpson), Catherine



Catherine Dafler



99, a longtime resident of Preble County and Vancrest of Eaton, passed away October 8. Catherine was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 12, 1925, the older of two daughters of Mary and George Simpson. Catherine married Dale U. Dafler on May 2, 1947 at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Dayton, Ohio. Catherine was a kind and loving person who did not know a stranger. She was an original member of the Ingomar Mothers club and a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Ingomar. Catherine was a hugger and anyone within arms reach was sure to get a hug from her. She was a caregiver to many of the elderly women in the Ingomar area. Once their children were grown, she and Dale cared for and spoiled many youngsters in their home. Though born of an English mother and an Irish father, Catherine married into a family of German heritage and learned many recipes from her mother-in-law, Wanda Unger Dafler. No Dafler family gathering was complete without Catherine's famous potato salad. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years Dale Dafler, sister and brother-in-law Agnes and Joe Dalton, grandchildren Allen Marshall and Andrea Dafler, great-grandson Eagan Rinehart. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Joe and Virgina Dafler, Henry and Virginia Dafler, Gerald and Freda Dafler, Gene and Marjorie Dafler, Hugh and Carolene Sigler, Fred and Joanne Dafler, Paul and Beverly Dafler, John Dafler, and Earlene Dafler also preceded her in death. Catherine is survived by her children Elaine Ryan, Barbara and Paul A. McCloud, Bill and Julie Dafler, Duane and Vicki Dafler, Steven and Cindy Dafler. Also grandchildren Tony Rinehart, Greg and Lori Rinehart, John McCloud, Steve McCloud, Wesley and Melanie Dafler, Gina Johnson, Kyle and Laura Dafler, Ashley and Jim McCargish, Andy and Tesla Dafler, Joe and Amy LaPointe, Jon Fiala, and great-grandchildren Shawn (Kristen) Miller, Samantha and Jason Boggess, Ella Rinehart, Eve Marie Dafler, Spencer Dafler, Bennett Dafler, Kate Dafler, Julia Dafler, Lucas McCargish, Calvin McCargish, Eli Dafler, Isaac Dafler, Katalyn LaPointe, Hanna LaPointe, Gracie LaPointe, Cooper McCloud, Stormy McCloud, Gracie McCloud, Lleyton Johnson, and Finn Johnson. Great-great-grandchildren, Josh Boggess, Amelia LaPointe, and Everest and Lincoln Miller. Also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bill and Samantha Riffel, Kevin and Patricia Murray, Kaye Dafler, Kenny and Euniece Dafler. Many nieces and nephews. Catherine's Christian faith was unwavering, she believed everyone was a child of Christ and should be loved and cared for. Even as her memory faded, she could be heard reciting the Lord's prayer and humming the hymns of the church. The Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Vancrest of Eaton. Through their care, Catherine experienced many good years of friendship and fellowship. Knowing the one we loved the most was cared for, safe, and in good hands gave us peace of mind. A visitation will be held Friday, October 11 from 11AM to 1PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Bill Schilling officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery, West Alexandria where Catherine will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dale. Contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 2139 Enterprise Rd, West Alexandria, OH 45381. www.RLCFC.com



