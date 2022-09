Karen Sue Carter



8/24/1949 - 9/17/2021



It is hard to believe it has been a year since you left us. You are in our thoughts every day. How much we miss you is so hard to describe.



I am unsure how we have



persevered this year, but we go on from the strength you gave us. We love that you are our very special Angel. We love you forever and ever!!!







Love,



Tom, Vickie, Danny, Pup, Kelsey, Ron, Dannielle, Jake,



Anthonie, Michaela, Adalynne, Jaxen, Tenley, and Aubree.