D'AMICO, Nicholas Joseph



Age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2022. Family will greet friends from 1:00PM – 2:00PM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.