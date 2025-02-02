D'Aloia, Michael A. "Mike D"



Michael A. D'Aloia (Mike D) went home to the lord on Thursday January 30th, 2025. Mike D was a well-respected member of the Dayton theater community having started his work as a stagehand at the age of 15. Mike toured the country and the world as a stagehand for most of his life. He had the privilege of touring with many famous Broadway shows and setting up lighting for NASCAR's winner circle and yearly banquet. Mike's dedication to the theater extended off stage as he served as president of IATSE local 66 for the past 3 years.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents Nelson and Betty D'Aloia, sister Linda Swift, nephew Mark Rice and dear friend and buddy Steve "Country" Hadley.



Michael leaves behind his long-time love and partner Lee Guild, daughter Michelle D'Aloia, granddaughters Kara and Balie, sister Toni D'Aloia, niece Kelli (Dustin) D'Aloia, and honorary brother Ken (Tina) Rice, along with many dear friends.



The stage has been cleared and the ghost light set on Michael's life, but his spirit will continue to shine among those who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Michael's name to the arts foundation.



