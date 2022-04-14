D'ALOIA, Elizabeth "Betty"
Age 94, of Brookville died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born September 13, 1927, to the late Frank and Mary Balogh. Betty traveled as a wardrobe supervisor in Broadway shows for more than 10 years. She continued then to be a Wardrobe Supervisor of Victoria Theater starting in 1994. She was a member of Dayton Victory Chapter #410 OES, IATSE Local #886 TWU.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband F. Nelson; parents; daughter and son in-law Linda and Forest Swift; brother Frank Balogh and sister Julia Apke.
Betty is survived by her loving children Michael D'Aloia, Toni D'Aloia, special son Ken Rice; 3 grandchildren Mark Rice, Kelli and Michelle D'Aloia; 5 great-grandchildren; Cody, Dominic, Kara, Balie and Caitlyn.
A Graveside Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Arlington Cemetery Brookville, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice or St. Jude's. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
