CYPHERS, Sr., John E.



John E. Cyphers, Sr., age 80, passed away January 19, 2021. John was born April 1, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Lester P. Sr. and Betty (Steinbarger) Cyphers. John was a graduate of Fairmont



H.S. He was involved with many Dayton area theater groups in the 60's and 70's. Optimism and ingenuity led him from Ohio tool and die, to California where he pursued acting and worked for 6 magical years at Disney doing Animatronics. He also did frame design while in California and then when in Florida. He ended his working career at Florida's Universal Studios. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lester P. Jr., (Marianna) and son, John, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Roberto) and Tiffany, his sister Mary K., grandchildren: Alex (Lisa), Raquell, Britteny, Jessica, Jade, Elijah, and Gabrielle, along with 5 great-grandchildren, and special lifelong friend Diane C. (Wadovsky) Cyphers all of Dayton, 3 nephews: Michael, Scott (Michelle), and James (Dora) all of Florida, as well as many cousins, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at The Baum Opera House, 15 S. 1st Street, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. The family will receive visitors from 12 pm to 1 pm with a service to follow at 1:30. Safety will be top priority. Flowers to be delivered to 1116 S. Alex Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45449. However, if you wish, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.

