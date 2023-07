Curtoys, C. Jeremy



Jeremy died at Bethany Village on Monday, July 3. He is survived by his wife, Linda and two sons, David and John. His body has been donated to Boonschoft School of Medicine and will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in the cemetery there at a future time. Memorials may be made to Bethany Village, 6443 Bethany Village Drive, Centerville, OH 45459



