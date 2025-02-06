Curtis, Joretta Lynne



Affectionately known as "Jo" or "JoJo," age 63, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at her home. She was born on June 9, 1961, to Floyd William and Eloise Delores (Tate) Curtis, carrying the namesake of her beloved maternal grandfather, the late Joseph Tate. Memorial Service 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at Majesty Banquet Hall, 5511 Salem Ave. Trotwood, OH 45426. Final Disposition, Cremation. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com