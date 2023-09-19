Curtis, Barbara Louise
Barbara Louise Curtis age 83 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 11AM - 12PM with a funeral service at 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment to follow in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505