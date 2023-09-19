Curtis, Barbara Louise



Barbara Louise Curtis age 83 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 11AM - 12PM with a funeral service at 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment to follow in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com