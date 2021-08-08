springfield-news-sun logo
X

CURTIS, Annie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CURTIS, Annie E.

Annie E. Curtis, age 90, of Oxford, passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021. She was born on April 6, 1931, in Waverly, TN, the daughter of the late William and Pauline (nee Rush) Barry. She was married to Lawerance Curtis and he preceded her in death on June 7, 1997. Annie is survived by four children Jim (Sandy) Curtis, Mary (Norman) Reiboldt, Sandy (Ron) Gleason, and Pam (Ken) Ronto; sixteen grandchildren Laura, Lacrisha, Vanessa, Wendy, Kyle, Sarah, Christina, Nick, Michelle, Matthew, Tammy, Rob, Danny Jr, Bradley, Bo, Tiffany; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by four children Shirley Curtis, Danny Curtis, Mike

Curtis, and Ron Curtis. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 7:00PM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial will follow in Curtis Chapel Cemetery in McEwen, TN, at 1:00PM (EST) on Thursday August 12, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top