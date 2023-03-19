Curry, Ronald E.



Curry, Ronald E., age 71, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. Ron served his country as a paratrooper in the Army. He was a plumber and was employed by Centerville Public Schools for over 20 years. Ron was a member of Beavercreek Masonic Lodge No. 753. He enjoyed camping and loved spending time at Grandview Campgrounds in Lynn, IN. He was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Curry. Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene "Dar" Curry. They were married 48 years. Also surviving is a daughter, Shannon (John Combs) Jent; grandchildren, Destiny (Christian Cobb) Jent and Annie Jent; great granddaughter, Miranda Cobb; sisters, Ruby (John) Miles, Carol Miller, Vivian Curry, Becky (Bennie) King, and Tessie Williams; brothers, Mel (Debbie) Curry, and Floyd Curry. Sister-in-law, Denise Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves close friends including, Roger and Julie Allen, Mel and Debbie Curry, Lloyd and Debbie Crump, Theresa Bailey and J.T., and Dennis and Liz Dwyre. Visitation will be Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will follow visitation beginning at 5:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

