CURRY, Cheryl A.



Cheryl A. Curry, 58, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on April 17, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio to Geurtley and Paula (Helton) Short. She taught at both Edgewood Schools and Middletown City Schools. Cheryl enjoyed crafts, sewing and spending time at the beach or ocean. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Rob Curry; daughters, Sarah (Kyle) Curry and Rebecca (Zach) Fowler; aunts,



Stella Asher and Eunice Brock; and many other loving family, friends and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her



parents. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 -OR- to a charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

