Cupp, Otis C



Otis Clifford Cupp best known as "Cliff" or "Pip", of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on May 8, 2024. He was born November 22, 1944, in Pittsburg, Kentucky, the son of Otis T. Cupp and Ethel (Robinson) Cupp. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1964 and graduated from Cincinnati Technical College in 1972. He served in the U.S. Marines from March 1965 to July 1968; at which time he was forced to retire due to disabling wounds received while serving in Vietnam. He married Carolyn Moore on May 30, 1969, and was blessed with two sons. He was a member of the Victory Pentecostal Tabernacle Church. He was also a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved working with children.



Survivors are his son Dwayne (Luann Hilty) Cupp; precious grandchildren Dylan (Kaylee) Cupp, Lacey (Drew) Hall, Tiffany (Charlie) Day, Hannah Cupp, Livia Johnson Bradley, and Gerald Davis; brother:Harold (Marsha) Cupp; cherished great grandchildren Cadence, Benny, Damari, Braylon, Ryker, Kohen, and Briana as well as his friend and aid Reggie Godfrey. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Cupp; son: Brian Cupp; parents: Otis T. and Ethel Cupp, sister Joyce (John) Sweeton, brother Fred Cupp, and 5 infant siblings. Visitation will be held at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, May 13, 2024, from 10:30 until the time of the service at 12:30 pm. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



