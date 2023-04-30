Cunningham, Steven L



Steven L Cunningham, aged 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1956, in South Charleston, Ohio. He took great pride in his Scottish heritage and Christian faith. As a lover of the great outdoors, Steve spent many hours hiking throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed gardening and cherished spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Forever drawn to the yellow sunshine, Steve's favorite color was yellow; he and his family always exchanged "yellow hugs" as they said goodbye. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. To view his complete obituary please visit www.littletonandrue.com



