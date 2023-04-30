X

Cunningham, Steven

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Cunningham, Steven L

Steven L Cunningham, aged 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1956, in South Charleston, Ohio. He took great pride in his Scottish heritage and Christian faith. As a lover of the great outdoors, Steve spent many hours hiking throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed gardening and cherished spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Forever drawn to the yellow sunshine, Steve's favorite color was yellow; he and his family always exchanged "yellow hugs" as they said goodbye. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. To view his complete obituary please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Freeman, Michael
2
Bowling, Barbara
3
Alexander, Jeanne
4
Balmer, John
5
Barbarino, Carol
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top