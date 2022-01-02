CUNNINGHAM, Patrick J.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Patrick was born May 23, 1931, to the late Patrick



and Lorene (Schwieterman)



Cunningham. He proudly served in the Navy and worked as an electrician and carpenter. Patrick was a devoted husband and father who loved his family deeply. He met the love of his life, Marlene, in kindergarten and married her July 2, 1955. When Patrick wasn't spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he could be found tending his garden and singing his favorite tunes. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Patrick is preceded in death by his daughter, Carol



Cunningham and brother, Tom Cunningham. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Marlene



Cunningham; daughters, Sherri (Roger) Cummings, Kathleen (Mark) Gordon, Lori (John) Brock, Mary Beth Shores, and Julie (Mark) Barker; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren;



sister, Sharon Morris; brother, Robin (Elaine) Cunningham, and numerous extended family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, January 4 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Dayton, OH 45459. Memorial contributions may be made in Patrick's name to Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com