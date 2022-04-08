springfield-news-sun logo
X

CUNNINGHAM, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CUNNINGHAM, John Arthur

John Arthur Cunningham, age 77, of Spring Valley, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, in Dayton. John is survived by wife Sandra "Sandy" Cunningham, daughters Emilie Zuffrey (D. Anthony Robinson) and Sarah Shelley (Chad), and granddaughters Grace Shelley and Ava Shelley. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Cunningham, brother David Cunningham, and sister Mary Ann McDonald.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home on Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about John at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PEOPLES, Delbert
2
MUELLER, Carl
3
NOOKS, James
4
Fulton, Joanne
5
REICHERT, Michael
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top