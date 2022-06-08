CUMMINGS, Richard Cromwell "Dick"



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Family will greet friends following the 2:00PM Funeral



Services held on Sunday, June 12 at Carillon Park Museum (Eichelberger Pavilion), 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH 45409. Private committal will be held Monday at Woodland



Mausoleum. Services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, please consider



donating to: Dayton History, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH. 45409 in Richard Cummings name. For complete



remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

