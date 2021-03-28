CUMMINGS, Bradley



53, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. He was born December 12, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mom, Mary Noreen Cummings. Brad is survived by his four beautiful daughters, McKenzie,



Samantha, Natalie, and Paige; his significant other, Laura Hines; his dad, Gary (Judy) Cummings; his brother, Brian



(Wesleigh) Cummings; and his nephews ,Seth and Nathan.



Brad graduated from Fairmont High School in 1986 and Ohio University in 1990. Brad's banking career spanned 3 decades. He was a valued employee, leader, and mentor for multiple banks in the Dayton Region, earning his clients' trust and his co-workers' friendship at each stop along the way. Brad loved long country drives, going to all of his girls' activities, watching any sporting event and spending quality time with family and friends.



The family will receive friends April 1, 2021, from 4 pm – 7pm for a socially distanced visitation at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. The burial will take place on April 2, 2021, at 10 am at Miami Cemetery, 4379 Old State Route 73 East – Corwin, OH. All are welcome to



attend a Celebration of Life after the burial at Polen Farm.

