CULPEPPER, Darian FINLEY

2 hours ago

FINLEY CULPEPPER, Darian L.

Age 46, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at Mt. Calvary MBC, 3375 Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Daqwana Culpepper-Farrow officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

