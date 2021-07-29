CUESTA, William Andrew "Andy"



Passed away on July 27th, 2021. Andy was born on March 4th, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio, to William "Sonny" Cuesta and



Ella (Jayne) Cuesta. On March 10th, 1995, he married Julie (Neff) Cuesta. Together, they raised two daughters: Caitlin and Kristen.



Andy was preceded in death by his father, Sonny, and the Cuesta family dog, Elsa. He is survived by his mother, Ella; brothers, Paul (sister-in-law: Kimberly) and Joe, wife, Julie; daughters, Caitlin and Kristen; nieces, Selenia, Reesa, and Makayla.



In his last year of life, Andy resided in Cape Coral, Florida, with his wife. Andy was known to love rock music, science, and the Cincinnati Bengals… even though they have never won a Super Bowl. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: hopehospice.org

