springfield-news-sun logo
X

CUESTA, William

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CUESTA, William Andrew "Andy"

Passed away on July 27th, 2021. Andy was born on March 4th, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio, to William "Sonny" Cuesta and

Ella (Jayne) Cuesta. On March 10th, 1995, he married Julie (Neff) Cuesta. Together, they raised two daughters: Caitlin and Kristen.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Sonny, and the Cuesta family dog, Elsa. He is survived by his mother, Ella; brothers, Paul (sister-in-law: Kimberly) and Joe, wife, Julie; daughters, Caitlin and Kristen; nieces, Selenia, Reesa, and Makayla.

In his last year of life, Andy resided in Cape Coral, Florida, with his wife. Andy was known to love rock music, science, and the Cincinnati Bengals… even though they have never won a Super Bowl. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: hopehospice.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top