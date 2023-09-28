Crutchfield, Ruth J.



age 102, of Hot Springs, NC, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023. Ruth was born in Dayton, OH on September 27, 1920 to the late Harry F. & Lillian C. (Schlotman) Ennis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Crutchfield; sister, Harriet M Burns; brothers, Robert Ennis and Donald Ennis. Ruth is survived by her son, David E. (Margie) McCrum; grandchildren, Amy Cornelius and Malinda Embrey; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. She attended Grace Community Church in Huber Heights, OH and had numerous friends there. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 10:30-11:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 11:30am. Ruth will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com