Cruse, Olin
Olin Pegg Cruse, 97, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November, 22nd. Olin was born to Clyde and Lolah (Crull) Cruse on August 25th, 1926. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., 45005. A Funeral service will be held the following day; Thursday, November 30th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
