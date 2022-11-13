CRUM, Eva Gibson



Age 101 of Kettering, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Eva was born in Morgan County, Kentucky, on October 1, 1921, to the late Franklin and Laura Caskey Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William and 6 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Paul) Duplinski and Paulette (Gary) Back; grandsons, Phillip Back and Matthew (Jill) Karns; and a great-granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Karns. Visitation 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jason Bunger officiating. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

