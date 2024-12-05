CRUEA, Mary A. "Murdy"



CRUEA, Mary A., "Murdy", age 91 of Dayton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, November 30, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Murdy was born December 6, 1932 in Adams Co., OH, daughter of the late Wiley and Fannie (Carter) Knox. Preceded in death by her husband, Jake; daughters, "Sally" Knox and Kelly "Ke-Ke" Cruea; son-in-law, Clyde Knox, also 7 brothers, 1 sister; twin great-granddaughters, Keihler & Kollins Wahlie, and great-granddaughter, Delilah Goff. Murdy is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Mark) Wahlie; Chuck (Sandy) Cruea and Gary Cruea; grandchildren, Kim, Chris, Lindsay, Zachary, Chris, Andi, Jody, Katie; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family members and friends. Murdy was a longtime member of the Vandalia Nazarene Church, and was the ultimate caregiver, even up to her last moments. She always put the needs of others above her own. Murdy loved the Lord, her church, her family, and took care of others in the spirit of Jesus. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, December 6, 2024 at the Vandalia Nazarene Church, 620 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton, OH 45414 with Pastor Mark Batton officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:30 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Vandalia Nazarene Church in Murdy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



