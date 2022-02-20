CROWLEY, Edward G.



Was born July 25, 1935, in Cleveland, OH, to Georgette Mary Crowley (Raddatz) and Edward Leo Crowley. He passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Ed was preceded in death by a brother, James Lee Crowley. He is survived by daughters,



Catherine Mary Carpenter of Salt Lake City, Utah and



Madeline Ann Carpenter of Dayton; son Michael Edward Crowley of Dayton; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and by a sister, Patricia Louise Foote of Cincinnati. He



attended elementary schools in Cleveland; high schools in



Indianapolis, IN; was an undergraduate at John Carroll University and received his degree in Dentistry from Ohio State



University in 1960. He completed his intern and dental



resident program from University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He began the practice of Dentistry in



Dayton in 1962. Ed was a member of the Dayton Dental



Society, Ohio State Dental Association and the American



Dental Association, a member of Xi Psi Phi Dental Fraternity and was a Senior Fellow at the University of Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.



Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

