Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

CROWLEY, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CROWLEY, Edward G.

Was born July 25, 1935, in Cleveland, OH, to Georgette Mary Crowley (Raddatz) and Edward Leo Crowley. He passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Ed was preceded in death by a brother, James Lee Crowley. He is survived by daughters,

Catherine Mary Carpenter of Salt Lake City, Utah and

Madeline Ann Carpenter of Dayton; son Michael Edward Crowley of Dayton; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and by a sister, Patricia Louise Foote of Cincinnati. He

attended elementary schools in Cleveland; high schools in

Indianapolis, IN; was an undergraduate at John Carroll University and received his degree in Dentistry from Ohio State

University in 1960. He completed his intern and dental

resident program from University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He began the practice of Dentistry in

Dayton in 1962. Ed was a member of the Dayton Dental

Society, Ohio State Dental Association and the American

Dental Association, a member of Xi Psi Phi Dental Fraternity and was a Senior Fellow at the University of Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
Brame, Kevin
4
ARNOLD, Cherry
5
BLACKBURN, Rufus
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top