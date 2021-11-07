CROUSHORE, Virginia



Age 97, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Virginia was the youngest and last surviving of nine children born to William and Lora Trost. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1942. Virginia also attended Ohio Wesleyan University and The Ohio State University. She was preceded in death by a son, Dave Croushore. She is survived by a daughter, Lora Jo (George) Whalen; son, William (Jane) Croushore; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Brannon, Janel (Paul) Latif, Paul (April) Croushore, and Kyle Croushore; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Olivia, Alex, Simon, Amelia, and Loral. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 11:00. Burial and graveside services will be at 1:00 pm at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials in Virginia's memory may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

