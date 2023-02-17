CROTTY, L. William "Bill"



Age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Bill was born on August 11, 1927, to the late Fergus and Evelyn Crotty, in Detroit, MI. Bill is



preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Marilyn Crotty; son, Shane Crotty; granddaughter, Caroline Crotty; and brothers, John Robert Crotty and Frank Crotty. Bill was a 1946 graduate of St. Martin's High School in Detroit, Michigan. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served honorably as a weapons instructor at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot – Parris Island, South Carolina, from 1946 to 1948. Immediately following his active service in the Marine Corps, Bill enrolled as a student at the University of Dayton, graduating in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bill was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve upon graduating from UD. While finishing his studies at the UD, he also began working at Van Dyne Crotty, Inc., a textile leasing firm founded by his father, Fergus Crotty, and partner, Lloyd Van Dyne, in 1935. His life-long, professional career was devoted to growing and leading the Dayton-based firm, particularly during the period following his father Fergus' passing in 1962 and through another transitional segment in the 1990s when his older sons, Daniel, Kevin, and Robert, began guiding the organization to further growth and success.



It was Bill's guiding vision and devotion to the entrepreneurial spirit that led to his active involvement in industry associations, the Young President's Club of Dayton and Cincinnati, and the founding and funding of the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the University of Dayton in 1998, one of the first flagship programs to teach entrepreneurship at the undergraduate level. Bill and Marilyn were also guiding forces and generous supporters of several Dayton-area community and non-profit organizations, including Dayton Children's Hospital, Catholic Social Services, and the Victoria Theater Association. Bill's love for The University of Dayton was never more apparent than when he would tell the story of how he met Marilyn – 'Bootsy' - on that campus. At the same time, both were students and actively involved in UD stage and theater productions. This campus courtship would form the nucleus of a loving marriage that spanned 62 years, and would lead to a family of seven children, many grandchildren, and now a growing and thriving generation of great-grandchildren. His family has always been guided and inspired by that same spirit of positivity, love of life, and Irish wit that caused him to have such a positive impact on all those whom he would come across throughout his life journey in a unique way that caused all to want to listen with the ear of the heart, and result in smiles and laughter with every story. He is survived by his children and spouses, Kathleen Ann, Daniel (Cindy), Kevin (Karen), Robert (Jane), James, and Brian (Cathleen); seventeen grandchildren and spouses, including Bridget (Matt) Crotty, Dugan Crotty, Kelly (Casey) Hall, Kerry (Matt) Bruggerman, Katie (Sean) Douple; Colin (Emily) Crotty, Melissa Crotty, Sean (Beth) Crotty, Michael Crotty, Philip DeFraties, Emma Crotty, Chloe Crotty, Jack (Courtney) Crotty, William Crotty, Keegan Crotty, and Carson Crotty; twenty-one great-grandchildren including Willow, Scarlett and Tanner; Stella, Liam and Daisy; Penelope and Sophie; Kendall, Cameron, Caleb, Kevin, Addie and Laney; Chloe and Gavin; Jackson and Ellisyn; Brayden, Bryce, and John Patrick. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Dayton Catholic Social Services and the Dayton Children's Hospital Foundation. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and heartfelt support from friends, caregivers, and the community. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429, with a visitation being held an hour prior at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. The loving memory will forever bless us, and the cherished love of life and family is Bill Crotty's legacy. It was his graceful talent to see the best in everyone and bring it out from a place of love and sincere caring for all to make the most of their life journey, just as it was in the wonderful story of L. William Crotty.



"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." – Traditional Irish Blessing.



