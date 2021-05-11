X

CROSSLEY, Gloria

CROSSLEY, Gloria V.

Gloria V. Crossley, age 90, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born June 20, 1930, in Newport News, VA, to the late William Clayton and Leona Cynthia (nee Perkinson) Bassett. Gloria was employed at Champion Paper as a cutter, sorter, and administration. She was a member of both the

Eagles FOE 407 and St. Peter in Chains church; she loved

gardening, crocheting, quilting, reading and most importantly loving her family. Gloria is survived by two daughters Melsina (Dennis) Owens, Rhonda (George) Schmidt; seven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way and was also survived by many other family and friends. Burial to take place at the family's convenience. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, is serving the family.


Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

