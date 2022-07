CROSS, Eleanor

CROSS (Atiyeh), Eleanor Elizabeth "Ellie"



Entered this eternal life on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Visitation: Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH, from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. Funeral Services: St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Road, Dayton, OH 45440 at 10 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com