CROSS, Eleanor

CROSS (Atiyeh),



Eleanor Elizabeth "Ellie"



Entered this eternal life on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was love incarnate. Ellie was a giver and healer of many souls. She was passionate about family, "it's what life is all about" as she would say. If you were a child or grandchild of Ellie's, you were loved deeply. She was slow to anger and easy to please. Ellie was exceptional at making you feel special, never missing an opportunity to write you a long letter for your birthday or some other special occasion. She gave to people so effortlessly; it was in her DNA. If you were a friend of Ellie's, you were the recipient of great listening, validation, respect, and kindness. Ellie loved her family, cooking from scratch, and Penn State football. She was passionate about how good food created opportunities for great connections and conversations. Food was love and the table was always set and ready to welcome anyone into our family. Ellie was an athlete throughout her life and her playful and competitive spirit exuded itself whether it was playing cards with the grandkids or playing corn-hole on a Sunday afternoon. Ellie was also a nurturer, and it was her love for children that led her to become a school bus driver, and for many years after that, she worked for skilled nursing facilities in admissions and advocated for those when they were at their most vulnerable. In retirement, she volunteered at Dayton Children's Hospital and comforted babies in the intensive care unit. Ellie's legacy and spirit will live on as we will be better listeners, graceful givers, and make someone feel cherished every chance we get. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Her love for a life filled with rich connections is carried on by her four children, nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and an extended network of friends. Her family would like to thank the beautiful community at the Carlyle House for their love and support, along with the angels on earth at Ohio Hospice who took great care of her during this transition. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital www.childrensdayton.org/community/giving or to Hospice of Dayton www.hospiceof dayton.org/donations. Visitation: Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429 from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. Funeral Services: St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Road, Dayton, Ohio 45440 at 10 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



