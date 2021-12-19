CROSIER, Lillian A.



93 of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021, in the Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born in Phelps, KY, on September 8, 1928, the daughter of John Emery and Nancy Elizabeth Wolford. Lillian was a member of First Christian Church and was known as a prayer warrior. She was a proud supporter of the military and missions. In her spare time she enjoyed puzzle books. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 38 years Walter P. Crosier; son Mark A. Crosier; great-granddaughter Brylie Frazier; and Lillian was the last of ten siblings. Survivors are her children Larry L. Crosier, Jannette Crosier, Penny M. Crosier and Craig R. (Bonnie C.) Crosier; grandchildren Matt (Sonja) Frazier,



Heidi Keeton and Chris (Sharon) Crosier; great-grandchildren Bryce (Deliah) Frazier, Bailie Frazier, Brett Frazier, Ava



Johnson and Brian Johnson. Visitation will be Tuesday from



5-7PM and one hour prior to services at First Christian Church. Services to honor Lillian will be Wednesday at 2:00PM at First Christian Church with Dave Augustus officiating. Burial to



follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to First Christian Church for either the military or mission funds 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



