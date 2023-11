Crook, Harry



CROOK, Harry, age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 7, 1935 in Tipp City, OH to Dewitt Crook and Mary Elizabeth Orth. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son and daughter in law Thomas and Cathy Crook, and his grandsons Thomas and Harrison Crook. He is also preceded in death by 5 sisters and 2 brothers.



He is survived by his children –Michael Crook, Kelli (David) Moulden and Dana Crook, Vicki (Dennis) Crowe, James (Teresa) Kinnison, and John Kinnison, 27 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.



There will be a gathering of friends on Wednesday November 8, 2023 from 4 to 9 pm at the Smith Park in New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will take place at New Carlisle Cemetery on Thursday November 9th Arrangements were handled by Brough Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio.



