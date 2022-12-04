CROOK, Geraldine L.



Age 86, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 29, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to Raymond and Florence (Hinders) Edmondson. On November 22, 1974, she married Harry Crook, and he survives in Tipp City. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister, her son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Cathy Crook and her grandsons Thomas and Harrison Crook. She is survived by her husband, her children – Vicki (Dennis) Crowe, James (Teresa) Kinnison, John Kinnison, Michael Crook, Kelli (David) Moulden and Dana Crook, 27 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be a gathering of friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4 to 7pm at the Smith Park in New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, on Thursday, December 8th. Arrangements were handled by Brough Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio.

