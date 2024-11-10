Criffield, Doug



Age 59, of Brookville, OH, formerly of Trotwood, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Jean (Koss) Criffield. Doug is survived by his two children, Zane (Morgan) Criffield and Faith Criffield; stepdaughter, Paige (Mike) Roberson; two grandchildren, Sage and Cooper Criffield; sister, Brenda (Joe) Haupt. Doug was a 1983 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School in Trotwood, OH. Attended Bowling Green State University, and spent a career in the restaurant management industry. No services will be held at this time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com



