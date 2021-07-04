CRICKMORE, Phyllis

CRICKMORE (Landis), Phyllis Jeanne



Phyllis Jeanne (Landis) Crickmore, age 92, of Moraine, OH, passed away May 18, 2021. She was born April 17, 1929, in Perry Township. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple in Dayton. At the age of 49, after a husband, nine children and seven grandchildren, she graduated and got her G.E.D. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mabel (Arnold) Landis; her brothers, Florentine, Richard, Gene, James, Raymond and Ted; 6 grandchildren: Cindy Strader, Jacob Breeding, Jeremiah Breeding, Nicholas McCoy, Melvin Ray Sprulock and Jessica Breeding; and her former husband, James Wiseman Breeding. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Charles Crickmore; 9 children: Sonja Cox, Rebecca Miranda, Andrea Breeding, James Ronald (Judy) Breeding, June Brunk, Camille (John) Hornsby, Tina Breeding, Roger Breeding, and Eric Breeding; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; 3 step-children: Kenneth, Christopher and Cindy. A Memorial Service will be held 3 P.M., Saturday, July 10, 2021at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Street, Dayton, OH 45410, with Pastor Jerry Siler and Pastor Charles Webb officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

