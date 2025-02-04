Crews, Randall Dean



Randall Dean Crews, age 66 of Englewood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton on February 24, 1958, the son of Philbert & Ella (McDaniel) Crews. Randy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was retired from the U.S. post Office and the Northmont Bus Garage. Randy loved coaching softball and soccer and playing golf and was the biggest Ohio State fan. He never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. Randy would do anything for anyone and never ask for anything in return. Randy preached the gospel and gave testimony that he was ready to meet his Lord and Savior whom he loved with all his heart. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Debbie Kaye (Givens) Crews; daughters Tonya and Tara (Jason); grandchildren Tori, Tayler and Jason Jr.; great grandchildren Kynlee and Tatum; siblings Judy, David, Rick, Rhonda and Rita; mother-in-law and father-in-law Dale & Wanda Givens; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Roger, Jerry, Lin, Joyce, Aaron and Debbie; and his longtime pastor Brother Larry Thomas. Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 4:00 pm  7:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with David and Rick Crews officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





