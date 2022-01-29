CREWS, Omar



It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Omar Crews. His life was



defined by generosity, devotion to family, faith in God, and boisterous good cheer that spread to all he met. He will be sorely missed.



Omar was born in Nashville, TN, but called the city of



Dayton, OH, home. He travelled the world as a child with his Air Force family, spending time in Texas, California, Tennessee, and West Germany, eventually graduating from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, OH. He met Sarah Lively while attending Ohio Valley College in Parkersburg, WV,



marrying her in 1995. In 2004 they welcomed Lillian into their family. Omar found his home away from home working at Sugden Furniture in Tipp City, OH, for more than 25 years



doing furniture repair, delivery, and inventory management



He is survived by his wife and daughter, mother Olga, and siblings Larry, Lionel (wife Lori), and Jeff (wife Jen). He will



also be remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other members of his extended family. He is



preceded in death by his father Larry and sister-in-law Tina.



Omar's life was defined by his copious generosity, unbounded happiness, and tireless commitment toward helping others. His generosity is perhaps best exemplified by how he would often share cakes from the bakery where his wife worked with local businesses during his free time. He was never without a big smile and an infectious laugh, guided by a true



desire to make everyone's day better. His absolute passion though, was in helping others. From assisting with clubs at his daughter's school, to volunteering at local Sci-Fi conventions, to working the sound at the church he attended, to participating in ALS walks, you were most likely to find Omar helping people achieve their goals, with a grin on his face and a giving heart. Omar was also dedicated to bettering himself while helping others, embodied by his attaining a black belt in Taekwondo, while serving as an instructor and mentor to younger students at the Washington Township RecPlex Dojang.



"He was so much more than an employee. He was a friend. He was family. For those of you that knew Omar, I have no doubt your lives are a little brighter. He was that kind of



person. He never met a stranger and was always so positive, so giving. You always hear the cliché, "He would give you the shirt off his back." With Omar, it was so much more than a cliché, he lived it."



-Pete Sugden, Sugden Furniture





"Omar had a love for God and a servant's heart bigger than the man himself. He lived that love in every breath of his life and in all he did for the work of the Lord."



-Mark Staten, Elder, Centerville Church of Christ



