Crew, Lindy Byrd

Crew, Sr., Lindy Byrd



Lindy Byrd Crew, Sr., 92, of Springfield, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, December 28th, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 24th, 1931 in Springfield the son of Oscar and Ona (Briton) Crew. Lindy retired from Navistar in 1996 where he was in skilled labor as a tinner. He loved playing golf and enjoyed playing cards with Doris and their friends. Lindy is survived by his wife of 47 years Doris Crew; children: Reva Stout and Lindy Crew, Jr. (Michele); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lindy is preceded in death by eight siblings and was the last of the nine children.



Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





