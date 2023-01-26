CREHAN, Matthew J.



Age 86, died in his home at Westover Retirement Community on January 24, 2023. The son of Irish immigrants, Matt was born in New York City and grew up on 96th Street and Third Avenue. He is a graduate of Manhattan College and a former Captain in the United States Marine Corps. In 1962, he married Sheila Ann Lynch. After military service, he attended New York University Graduate School of Business and worked in private industry prior to joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a special agent in 1964. In 1971, while working for the FBI, Matt received his law degree from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law. He left the FBI in 1972 to enter private law practice and became a senior trial and management attorney for the Hamilton law firm Baden, Jones, Scheper & Crehan. Matthew J. Crehan was first elected judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Butler County in 1988 and served in that capacity until his retirement in January 2007, though he continued to serve as a Retired Assigned Judge and Mediator. In 1996, Judge Crehan received his Masters degree in Judicial Studies from the University of Nevada - Reno. Judge Crehan was preceded in death by his wife Sheila, who passed away in 2008. He is survived by two sons, Thomas and Kenneth, a daughter Elizabeth, and four grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Grace and Hank. An avid cyclist and sailor, Matt also enjoyed cross country skiing, scuba diving and traveling. The visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd. in Hamilton on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue in Hamilton on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

