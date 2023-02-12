CREAMER, Alexandria

CREAMER (nee Fassos), Alexandria "Alice"



Of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away, Friday February 10, 2023, on her 93rd birthday in her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born February 10, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Christos Fassos and Mary Maude (Hock).



Alice retired after many years of service as treasurer for Mechanicsburg Schools. She was a member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, the Women's Tourist Club and The Philanthropic Educational Organization. Alice enjoyed sewing, cooking, home decorating, her flower gardening and traveling.



Alice is survived by her children, Jim Creamer, Kimberly Travis and John (Denise) Creamer; her grandchildren, Brooke, Sarah, Alli, Georgi, Emmi, Thomas, Abby and Lilli, great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jack, Charlotte and Benjamin as well as several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Creamer; brother, William Fassos and sisters, Peggy Fanello, Irene Schartzwalder and Jean Johnson.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, with Father Shawn Landenwitch Celebrant.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to any organization that supports children or animals.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com