CREACH-BLEY, Linda



Age 68 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, on October 15, 1952, the daughter of William and Betty Jean (Spurlock) Creach, Jr.



On May 11, 1991, she married George W. Bley in the Park Ave. United Methodist Church. Linda worked for Citizens Bank which became the Society Bank and Key Bank from 1972-1990. She later worked for the



Peoples Savings and Loan from 1990 until retirement in 1997. A member of the First United Methodist Church, she also was a member of the American Bowling Association, American Business Women's Association and was Treasurer of the Butler County Antique and Classic Car Club. For many years she



volunteered at Hospice of Hamilton where she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year 2006. While there she made many lasting friendships and the family would like to thank the Hospice staff for their loving care.



Survivors include her husband, George; brother, Larry H. (Cheryl) Creach, Sr.; 3 nephews, "My Boys", Larry (Johnnetta) Creach, William (Sarah) Creach, Steven (Alisa) Creach; great-nieces and nephews, Taylor, Makenzie, Lauryn Nutt, Caitlin, Will, Drew and Avery; brother-in-law, Ed (Brenda) Bley and their children Ryan and Lora Bley; cousins, Lois and Kristen Fields; lifelong friends, Debbie Langston, Marty Smith, Bertha Grapenhof; granddogs, Hookah and Piper.



She was preceded in death by her Parents and her loving aunt, Charlotte M. Young.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 5, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., with Pastor Rob Ulmer officiating, followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Hospice of Hamilton. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com