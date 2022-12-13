CREACEY, Sharon Ann



Sharon Ann Creacey, age 77, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Villa Springfield. She was born the daughter of Vernon and Dorothy (Leach) Bennett on October 20, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Blumenschein; son-in-law Frank D. Feska Esq.; granddaughter Stacy Lynn Blumenschein. Sharon is survived by her loving husband Gregory of 35 years; daughter Debra Louise Feska of Texas; grandchildren Ashley Ann (Nathan) Reyna, Crystal (Evan) Cosby, Frank D. Feska Jr., and Michael Blumenschein; great-grandchildren Michael, Kyla, and Delilah Louise; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Sharon was a longtime member of the Country Church of Catawba. Sharon enjoyed spending the holidays with her family, especially Christmas. Friends and family may call on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11AM-12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Glen McIntosh officiating. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



