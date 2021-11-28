CRAWFORD, William W.



IN LOVING MEMORY OF



WILLIAM WALTER CRAWFORD



August 7, 1944 –



November 20, 2021





William W. Crawford was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 7, 1944. Affectionately known as Bill to his family and friends, He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1962. After graduation Bill joined the United States Marine Corps serving for six years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. Receiving an Honorable Discharge from the USMC, he returned to Dayton, Ohio.Following his military service, Bill began a career at Delco Products Division of General Motors and retired after more than 30 years.After a lengthy illness William (Bill) Crawford passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 77 at Miami Valley Hospital.Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy L. (Crawford) Robertson; father, Nathaniel L. Robertson; brothers Eugene Crawford, Lee E. Johnson, James B. Robertson, and sister, Victoria Robertson.He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Rodney Jerome (Monica) Crawford of Dallas, Texas, and William Nathan Crawford of Dayton, Ohio; stepdaughter, Yvonne Marlow of Dayton, Ohio, brother, Donald Robertson of Troy, Ohio; sister, Diane Dotson of El Paso, Texas; and devoted friends, Brittany Farmer-Giordano and Amanda Helton.Bill loved to hang out with his numerous friends at Fricker's. This often led to fishing, golfing, and occasionally camping out. Bill was also an avid bird watcher around Eastwood Lake.Bill Crawford requested that his body be donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, Anatomical Gift Program.



Memorial Service:



Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, 6:00 PM



St John's United Church of Christ



515 E 3rd Street



Dayton, OH 45402