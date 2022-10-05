CRAWFORD, David W. "Dave"



David (Dave) W. Crawford, passed away on October 1, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1960, in Hamilton, Ohio.



On January 9, 2019, he married Kathy Price and they resided in Rocky Point, North Carolina.



Dave graduated from Taft High School. He attended Miami University, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College where he studied Criminal Justice and Law and Enforcement at Ohio State Highway Patrol. He worked for the Ross Township Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff's Office, and the Hamilton Police Department, retiring in October 2016.



Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughter, Sarah (Kenneth) Carpenter, son, Thomas Crawford, brother, Douglas (Teresa) Crawford, sister, Marcia (Bob) Dennett, and 3 grandchildren (Eva, Jessa, and Isla Carpenter).



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Marc and Ann Crawford.

